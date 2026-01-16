Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Is Scrapped

The 2026 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Manchester will not be taking place as planned.

Despite talks lasting several weeks, organizers have decided to scrap the parade because an agreement couldn’t be reached on its route.

In previous years, the staging area was at the corner of Salmon Street and Elm Street and this year it would’ve started near the corner of Bridge Street and Elm Street under the city’s new public safety guidelines.

This is only the third time in 30 years there isn’t going to be a parade.