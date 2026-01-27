San Francisco issues warning as mountain lion roams city streets

Mark Newman/Getty Images

(SAN FRANCISCO) -- A young mountain lion has been spotted prowling the streets of downtown San Francisco as officials have warned people in the area to take caution.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management issued an alert late Monday evening saying that the mountain lion was spotted in the Pacific Heights neighborhood near the intersection of Octavia Street and Pacific Avenue, just north of Lafayette Park.

One man walking his dogs, who spoke to ABC News’ San Francisco station KGO, said says he'll be avoiding Lafayette Park for now.

"We love to see things like this like so much wildlife in the city. But a little bit concerned because you know little puppies. So we are not coming in until we know everything is safe," said Manuel Cases, San Francisco resident.

City officials said, “if you see the mountain lion, slowly back away, do not run” and urged people to contact San Francisco’s Animal Care & Control if they see or come into contact with the animal.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.