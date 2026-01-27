San Francisco issues warning as mountain lion roams city streets

National News
Jon Haworth, ABC News
January 27, 2026
Mark Newman/Getty Images

(SAN FRANCISCO) -- A young mountain lion has been spotted prowling the streets of downtown San Francisco as officials have warned people in the area to take caution.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management issued an alert late Monday evening saying that the mountain lion was spotted in the Pacific Heights neighborhood near the intersection of Octavia Street and Pacific Avenue, just north of Lafayette Park.

One man walking his dogs, who spoke to ABC News’ San Francisco station KGO, said says he'll be avoiding Lafayette Park for now.

"We love to see things like this like so much wildlife in the city. But a little bit concerned because you know little puppies. So we are not coming in until we know everything is safe," said Manuel Cases, San Francisco resident.

City officials said, “if you see the mountain lion, slowly back away, do not run” and urged people to contact San Francisco’s Animal Care & Control if they see or come into contact with the animal.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

All 6 on board private jet presumed dead after crash during takeoff at Maine airport: Police

Leah Sarnoff and Ayesha Ali, ABC News
Jan. 26, 2026
National News

Judge hears arguments as state of Minnesota seeks temporary halt to ongoing ICE operation

Laura Romero, ABC News
Jan. 26, 2026
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital