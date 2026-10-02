San Francisco records 1st flu-related death this season

An influenza (flu) virus is shown. (Getty Images stock photo)

(NEW YORK) -- San Francisco health officials this week reported the city's first flu death of the 2026-27 flu season.

The person was an adult, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH), but no other information was provided.

"This sad news reminds us that respiratory viruses such as flu and COVID should be taken very seriously, especially for people who are at higher risk of getting sick," Dr. Susan Philip, San Francisco health officer, said in a statement on Thursday. "With fall festivities approaching, we want people to stay healthy and do all the fun and joyful things they want to do. Vaccines help make this happen."

Data from the California Department of Public Health shows 26 individuals have died so far from flu statewide this season. It's unclear if this total includes the San Francisco patient.

The deaths have occurred relatively early in the respiratory virus season. According to the official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tabulation, flu season doesn't start for another two weeks.

Current levels of respiratory virus activity nationally are listed as "very low," according to CDC data.

Although flu circulates year-round, cases typically increase in the fall and winter months. The CDC advises that people get their flu vaccine before the end of October.

Everyone over the age of 6 months is currently eligible for a flu vaccine. Older adults -- over 65 years old -- may be eligible for a higher dose version.

The shots are available at most pharmacies and doctors' offices. The flu vaccine is often free of charge, with most health insurance covering the shot.

The SFDPH also recommends staying up to date with COVID and RSV vaccines in line with recommendations from the state's health department.

The updated 2026-27 COVID vaccine is recommended for:

Those ages 6 to 23 months and ages 65 and older

Those ages 2 to 18 with risk factors or never vaccinated against COVID-19

Those ages 19 to 64 with risk factors

Anyone who is planning pregnancy, pregnant or postpartum

Anyone in close contact with others with risk factors, including healthcare workers

The RSV vaccine is recommended for:

Previously unvaccinated adults ages 75 and older, and ages 50 to 74 with risk factors

Previously unvaccinated pregnant people 32 to 36 weeks gestation

Infants younger than 8 months whose mother did not receive a vaccine while pregnant and high-risk children ages 8 to 19 months are eligible to receive an injectable monoclonal antibody shot to protect against RSV.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.