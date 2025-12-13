Santos Resigns From UNH Football

Santos Resigns From UNH Football
December 13, 2025

University of New Hampshire’s director of athletics, Allison Rich, announced Saturday that Rick Santos has resigned as head football coach to accept the same position at the University of Pennsylvania.

Associate head coach and defensive coordinator Scott James has been named interim head coach as UNH will launch a search for the next program leader.

Rick Santos, a 2016 UNH Hall of Fame inductee, became the 20th head coach of the UNH football program on Dec. 7, 2021, and over four seasons, guided the Wildcats to a 31-19 overall record (.620 win percentage), including a 23-9 mark in CAA Football (.719).

