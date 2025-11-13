Sarah Jessica Parker to be honored with 2026 Carol Burnett Award from Golden Globes

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
November 13, 2025
A photo of Sarah Jessica Parker. (Jem Mitchell)

Sarah Jessica Parker is set to receive the 2026 Carol Burnett Award from the Golden Globes.

The six-time Golden Globe winner has been named the honoree for her contributions to the TV industry both in front of and behind the camera, according to the Golden Globes.

Parker will be awarded the honor during the first Golden Eve primetime special, which will air Jan. 8, 2026, on CBS and also stream on Paramount+. Dame Helen Mirren is set to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the same ceremony.

“Sarah Jessica Parker’s career embodies the very spirit of the Carol Burnett Award,” Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, said in a press release. “Her trailblazing impact on television and her dedication to storytelling across stage and screen have left an indelible mark on popular culture. We are honored to celebrate her extraordinary contributions to entertainment.”

Parker is an Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award winner who is best known for portraying Carrie Bradshaw in HBO's Sex and the City and its sequel series And Just Like That. The Golden Globes say she "has captivated audiences for decades with her creative versatility, cultural influence, and enduring contributions to the arts."

The 83rd annual Golden Globes ceremony airs live on Jan. 11. It will once again be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

