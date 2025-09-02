‘Saturday Night Live’ adds five new cast members ahead of season 51

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 2, 2025
New 'Saturday Night Live' cast members Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. (Andrew Thomas, Jim Cambridge, Cobey Arner)

Five new faces are joining the cast of Saturday Night Live.

NBC has announced the addition of five new featured players to the cast of the long-running sketch comedy series ahead of the upcoming season 51.

The new cast members are Tommy BrennanJeremy CulhaneBen MarshallKam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska.

While four of the new hires are brand-new members of the SNL family, Marshall joined the show's writing staff in 2021. He frequently appeared on-camera as part of the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy's digital shorts and now will be part of the cast for his fifth season working on the show.

Brennan, Culhane, Patterson and Slowikowska all join the show for their first seasons. Brennan was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy back in 2023 and has also performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Culhane is known for his viral TikTok videos and for being a regular on Dropout TV. Patterson is a stand-up comedian who is a regular on the comedy podcast Kill Tony, while Slowikowska is known for her viral comedy videos, and has appeared in Tires and What We Do in the Shadows.

This casting news comes after several cast members announced their departures from SNLHeidi GardnerMichael LongfellowDevon Walker and Emil Wakim have all exited the show ahead of this upcoming season.

Season 51 of SNL premieres on Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

