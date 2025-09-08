‘Saturday Night Live’ season 51 cast finalized: Report

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 8, 2025
Colin Jost and Michael Che on 'Saturday Night Live.' (Will Heath/NBC)

It seems the Saturday Night Live cast shake-ups are over.

The upcoming 51st season of the late-night comedy sketch series has finished announcing its new arrivals and departures, Variety reports.

Bowen YangEgo NwodimChloe Fineman and Kenan Thompson are all set to return for the new season of the show, with Thompson back for a record-breaking 23rd season on the program.

Additionally, Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che are returning for season 51. They will host the beloved sketch for their 12th season together.

Also returning for season 51 are Mikey DaySarah ShermanMarcello HernándezAndrew Dismukes and James Austin JohnsonAshley Padilla and Jane Wickline, who joined the cast during season 50, are also coming back to the show for another season.

As previously reported, new faces joining the cast are Tommy BrennanJeremy CulhaneKam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. Please Don't Destroy member Ben Marshall has also joined the show's cast. The sketch comedy trio will be split up with Martin Herlihy on the SNL writing staff and John Higgins departing the show.

Additionally, Heidi GardnerDevon WalkerMichael Longfellow and Emil Wakim have all departed the cast ahead of the new season.

Season 51 of SNL premieres Oct. 4 on NBC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

HBO releases first look, premiere date for Tim Robinson comedy ‘The Chair Company’

Mary Pat Thompson
Sep. 8, 2025
Entertainment News

Benoit Blanc is back in ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ teaser trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Sep. 8, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital