Savannah Guthrie’s friends speak out amid search for missing mom Nancy Guthrie

Emily Shapiro, ABC News
February 3, 2026
Savannah Guthrie attends the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala at Spring Studios on October 09, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

(NEW YORK) -- Savannah Guthrie's friends and colleagues are offering their support as the search continues for the "Today" show host's mom, Nancy Guthrie, who investigators say appears to have been kidnapped from her Arizona home.

The 84-year-old was last seen Saturday night, and investigators believe she was abducted in her sleep early Sunday morning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. A motive is not known, with Sheriff Chris Nanos saying Tuesday, "We're looking at all leads." 

Savannah Guthrie's "Today" co-anchors and fellow journalists are speaking out on social media to show their support and share photos of Nancy Guthrie.

Authorities said Nancy Guthrie suffers from some physical ailments and could die without access to her medication.

Savannah Guthrie said in a statement Monday night, "Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. ... Bring her home."

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.

