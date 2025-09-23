Scam Alert In NH

FBI officials are warning state residents of a surge in scams involving gold bars and cash couriers.

Officials say older adults are the primary targets.

Authorities say reports of scams in the state increased by 50-percent last year alone.

Scammers reportedly impersonate distressed family members or law enforcement agents threatening arrest to pressure victims into handing over money or valuables.

Numbers show at least 15 state residents have lost more than four-million-dollars to such schemes between 2023 and 2025, but the true number is believed to be greater.