Scam Alert In NH

Scam Alert In NH
Pixabay
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 23, 2025

FBI officials are warning state residents of a surge in scams involving gold bars and cash couriers.

Officials say older adults are the primary targets.

Authorities say reports of scams in the state increased by 50-percent last year alone.

Scammers reportedly impersonate distressed family members or law enforcement agents threatening arrest to pressure victims into handing over money or valuables.

Numbers show at least 15 state residents have lost more than four-million-dollars to such schemes between 2023 and 2025, but the true number is believed to be greater.

RELATED ARTICLES

 Homes More Unaffordable Than Ever For Average Families

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 23, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Governor Announces Fire Ban

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 23, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital