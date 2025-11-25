Scarlett Johansson to star in new ‘Exorcist’ film

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
November 25, 2025
Scarlett Johansson on 'Live with Kelly and Mark' (DISNEY/Michael Le Brecht II)

Scarlett Johansson has scared up a new role.

The actress is set to star in a new Exorcist film from writer-director Mike Flanagan.

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film,” Flanagan tells Deadline.

The movie will tell a new story in The Exorcist franchise and will not be a direct sequel to 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer.

Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment and Universal are among the producing partners on the project. Flanagan first announced his attachment in May 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Scarlett Johansson to star in new ‘Exorcist’ film

Andrea Tuccillo
Nov. 25, 2025
Entertainment News

Scarlett Johansson to star in new ‘Exorcist’ film

Andrea Tuccillo
Nov. 25, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital