School Budget Shortfall In Nashua

School Budget Shortfall In Nashua
Manchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 15, 2026

City leaders in Nashua say they’re facing a school funding shortfall after receiving millions of dollars less than expected from the state.

The Nashua mayor said the city will receive $4 million less in state education aid than last year, which is $2 million worse than expected in the city’s budget.

The state Department of Education said the aid is calculated using enrollment numbers from the previous school year in a formula established by law.

In Nashua’s case, the department said declining student enrollment, along with a decrease in the number of students eligible for free and reduced-price meals, are key factors contributing to the change in adequacy aid.

Multiple aldermen said tough decisions will have to be made during this budget season, with some already saying that arts and athletics should not be cut.

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