School closes after copper wiring stolen, knocking out power

(VALLEJO, Calif.) -- A California school was forced to cancel classes until further notice after its copper wiring was stolen, knocking out power to the property.



Repairs at the Solano Widenmann Leadership Academy are expected to take about a week, but if the school needs to be closed for longer, the district will arrange alternate student placements, according to the school.



"Students have been set up with alternative learning hubs or can complete work at home for the time being," the school told ABC News in a statement.



The school will open alternative learning hubs on Wednesday to continue learning,



"Alternative learning hubs will open at six school sites: Cooper, Dan Mini, Federal Terrace, Highland, and Patterson Elementary Schools, as well as Loma Vista Environmental Science Academy. These hubs will provide academic instruction and resources, with educators from elementary and middle schools supporting students as they complete independent study work prepared by their teachers," the school announced.



Parents and guardians were sent an online form that they can use to sign up for the alternative learning hubs.



"We are committed to ensuring that our students’ education remains as uninterrupted as possible," Vallejo City Unified School District Superintendent Rubén Aurelio said. "The dedicated staff at Solano Widenmann Leadership Academy has worked rapidly to prepare learning materials and establish a system that keeps our students engaged during this temporary closure."



Free breakfast and lunch will be provided at all the hubs.



For families not attending a hub, staff will be available at Solano Widenmann on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to distribute independent study materials.



Vallejo Police did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for a comment on the investigation.

