Schumer briefly hospitalized after lightheadedness

Politics News
Allison Pecorin, ABC News
June 25, 2025
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was briefly hospitalized Wednesday morning after he got lightheaded at the gym, his spokesperson told ABC News.

He was treated for dehydration and released Wednesday, the spokesperson said, after going to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution."

By Wednesday afternoon, the New York Democrat was back at work at the Capitol, the spokesperson said.

"He wants to remind everyone to drink some water and stay out of the heat," the spokesperson added.

An oppressive heat wave is blanketing the East Coast -- with highs close to 100 degrees.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for a number of cities, including Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

 

