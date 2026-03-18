‘Scooby-Doo’ live-action Netflix series gets its main cast

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 18, 2026
The cast of the live-action 'Scooby-Doo' series. (Netflix)

The live-action Scooby-Doo series has found the rest of its main cast.

Netflix has announced that Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson and Maxwell Jenkins have joined Mckenna Grace as the stars of its upcoming show.

Grace was previously announced to star as Daphne Blake in the series. Hagen will take on the role of Shaggy Rogers, Fortson will play Velma Dinkley and Jenkins will play Fred Jones.

This currently untitled Scooby-Doo live-action series "will uncover how this mystery-solving crew, and their beloved dog, first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all," according to the streamer.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as the show's writers, executive producers and showrunners.

According to Netflix, this show will be a modern reimagining of the Scooby-Doo gang's origin story.

"During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder," according to the show's official synopsis. "Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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