Scoreboard roundup — 10/13/25

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Mariners 10, Blue Jays 3 (ALCS - Game 2, SEA leads series 2-0)

Dodgers 2, Brewers 1 (NLCS - Game 1, LAD lead series 1-0)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Bills 14, Falcons 24

Bears 25, Commanders 24

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Avalanche 3, Sabres 1

Lightning 4, Bruins 3

Predators 4, Senators 1

Jets 5, Islanders 2

Red Wings 3, Maple Leafs 2

Panthers 2, Flyers 5

Devils 3, Blue Jackets 2

Blues 5, Canucks 2

Kings 3, Wild 4

Mammoth 1, Blackhawks 3

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.