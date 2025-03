Scoreboard roundup — 3/30/25

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Clippers 122, Cavaliers 127

Trail Blazers 93, Knicks 110

Warriors 148, Spurs 106

Hawks 145, Bucks 124

Pistons 104, Timberwolves 123

Hornets 94, Pelicans 98

Raptors 127, 76ers 109

Rockets 148, Suns 109

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Canadiens 4, Panthers 2

Sabres 8, Capitals 5

Canucks 1, Jets 3

Utah Hockey Club 5, Blackhawks 2

Senators 0, Penguins 1

Islanders 4, Hurricanes 6

Maple Leafs 3, Ducks 2

Sharks 1, Kings 8

Men's College Basketball

Tennessee 50, Houston 69

Michigan State 64, Auburn 70

Women's College Basketball

Duke 50, South Carolina 54

LSU 65, UCLA 72

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.