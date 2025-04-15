Scoreboard roundup — 4/14/25
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Blackhawks 4, Canadiens 3
Stars 4, Red Wings 6
Rangers 5, Panthers 3
Utah Hockey Club 7, Predators 3
Kings 5, Oilers 0
Sharks 1, Canucks 2
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Nationals 3, Pirates 10
Giants 10, Phillies 4
Red Sox 1, Rays 16
Royals 1, Yankees 4
Braves 8, Blue Jays 4
Tigers 9, Brewers 1
Mets 5, Twins 1
Astros 3, Cardinals 8
Cubs 4, Padres 10
Rockies 3, Dodgers 5
