Scoreboard roundup — 4/14/25

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Blackhawks 4, Canadiens 3

Stars 4, Red Wings 6

Rangers 5, Panthers 3

Utah Hockey Club 7, Predators 3

Kings 5, Oilers 0

Sharks 1, Canucks 2



MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Nationals 3, Pirates 10

Giants 10, Phillies 4

Red Sox 1, Rays 16

Royals 1, Yankees 4

Braves 8, Blue Jays 4

Tigers 9, Brewers 1

Mets 5, Twins 1

Astros 3, Cardinals 8

Cubs 4, Padres 10

Rockies 3, Dodgers 5

