Scoreboard roundup — 7/2/25
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Athletics 5, Rays 6
Cardinals 0, Pirates 5
Padres 6, Phillies 4 (Doubleheader, game 1)
Tigers 11, Nationals 2 (Doubleheader, game 1)
Brewers 7, Mets 2 (Doubleheader, game 1)
Padres 1, Phillies 5 (Doubleheader, game 2)
Twins 2, Marlins 1
Tigers 4, Nationals 9 (Doubleheader, game 2)
Yankees 9, Blue Jays 11
Reds 8, Red Sox 4
Brewers 3, Mets 7 (Doubleheader, game 2)
Angels 3, Braves 8
Guardians 4, Cubs 5
Orioles 0, Rangers 6
Astros 5, Rockies 3
Royals 2, Mariners 3
Giants 6, Diamondbacks 5
White Sox 4, Dodgers 5
