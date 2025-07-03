Scoreboard roundup — 7/2/25

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Athletics 5, Rays 6

Cardinals 0, Pirates 5

Padres 6, Phillies 4 (Doubleheader, game 1)

Tigers 11, Nationals 2 (Doubleheader, game 1)

Brewers 7, Mets 2 (Doubleheader, game 1)

Padres 1, Phillies 5 (Doubleheader, game 2)

Twins 2, Marlins 1

Tigers 4, Nationals 9 (Doubleheader, game 2)

Yankees 9, Blue Jays 11

Reds 8, Red Sox 4

Brewers 3, Mets 7 (Doubleheader, game 2)

Angels 3, Braves 8

Guardians 4, Cubs 5

Orioles 0, Rangers 6

Astros 5, Rockies 3

Royals 2, Mariners 3

Giants 6, Diamondbacks 5

White Sox 4, Dodgers 5

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.