Scoreboard roundup — 9/20/26

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Phillies 7, Mets 2

Royals 3, Pirates 4

Athletics 0, Guardians 1

Red Sox 1, Rays 5

Cubs 9, Reds 1

Braves 4, Astros 2

Tigers 1, White Sox 8

Nationals 3, Cardinals 5

Blue Jays 7, Rangers 2

Mariners 2, Rockies 1

Twins 8, Angels 0

Marlins 3, Padres 7

Yankees 4, Diamondbacks 8

Giants 1, Dodgers 3

Brewers 3, Orioles 0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Panthers 34, Falcons 3

Vikings 9, Bears 3

Eagles 24, Titans 20

Steelers 3, Patriots 20

Packers 20, Jets 17

Browns 23, Buccaneers 19

Saints 24, Ravens 17

Bengals 20, Texans 6

Jaguars 13, Broncos 20

Raiders 26, Chargers 14

Commanders 20, Cowboys 37

Seahawks 31, Cardinals 7

Dolphins 13, 49ers 35

Colts 30, Chiefs 33

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