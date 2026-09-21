Scoreboard roundup — 9/20/26

Sports News
ABC Audio
September 21, 2026

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Phillies 7, Mets 2
Royals 3, Pirates 4
Athletics 0, Guardians 1
Red Sox 1, Rays 5
Cubs 9, Reds 1
Braves 4, Astros 2
Tigers 1, White Sox 8
Nationals 3, Cardinals 5
Blue Jays 7, Rangers 2
Mariners 2, Rockies 1
Twins 8, Angels 0
Marlins 3, Padres 7
Yankees 4, Diamondbacks 8
Giants 1, Dodgers 3
Brewers 3, Orioles 0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Panthers 34, Falcons 3
Vikings 9, Bears 3
Eagles 24, Titans 20
Steelers 3, Patriots 20
Packers 20, Jets 17
Browns 23, Buccaneers 19
Saints 24, Ravens 17
Bengals 20, Texans 6
Jaguars 13, Broncos 20
Raiders 26, Chargers 14
Commanders 20, Cowboys 37
Seahawks 31, Cardinals 7
Dolphins 13, 49ers 35
Colts 30, Chiefs 33

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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