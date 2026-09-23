Scoreboard roundup — 9/22/26

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Rays 0, Yankees 2 (Doubleheader - game 1)

Brewers 4, Phillies 6

Cardinals 0, Pirates 2

Nationals 3, Tigers 1

Guardians 3, Red Sox 2

Rays 6, Yankees 1 (Doubleheader - game 2)

Reds 4, Braves 0

White Sox 14, Royals 11

Marlins 8, Cubs 2

Mets 6, Rangers 3

Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 2

Angels 7, Athletics 9

Astros 7, Mariners 0

Twins 3, Giants 2

Padres 0, Dodgers 7

Blue Jays, Orioles (POSTPONED)

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