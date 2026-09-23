Scoreboard roundup — 9/22/26
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Rays 0, Yankees 2 (Doubleheader - game 1)
Brewers 4, Phillies 6
Cardinals 0, Pirates 2
Nationals 3, Tigers 1
Guardians 3, Red Sox 2
Rays 6, Yankees 1 (Doubleheader - game 2)
Reds 4, Braves 0
White Sox 14, Royals 11
Marlins 8, Cubs 2
Mets 6, Rangers 3
Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 2
Angels 7, Athletics 9
Astros 7, Mariners 0
Twins 3, Giants 2
Padres 0, Dodgers 7
Blue Jays, Orioles (POSTPONED)
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