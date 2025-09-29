Scoreboard roundup — 9/28/25

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Orioles 2, Yankees 3

White Sox 8, Nationals 0

Tigers 3, Red Sox 4

Twins 1, Phillies 2

Rockies 0, Giants 4

Royals 9, Athletics 2

Rays 4, Blue Jays 13

Astros 6, Angels 2

Mets 0, Marlins 4

Rangers 8, Guardians 9

Reds 2, Brewers 4

Diamondbacks 4, Padres 12

Dodgers 6, Mariners 1

Pirates 1, Braves 4

Cardinals 0, Cubs 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Vikings 21, Steelers 24

Commanders 27, Falcons 34

Saints 19, Bills 31

Browns 10, Lions 34

Panthers 13, Patriots 42

Chargers 18, Giants 21

Eagles 31, Buccaneers 25

Titans 0, Texans 26

Colts 20, Rams 27

Jaguars 26, 49ers 21

Ravens 20, Chiefs 37

Bears 25, Raiders 24

Packers 40, Cowboys 40

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Aces 83, Fever 90 (WNBA Semifinals - Game 4, Series tied 2-2)

Lynx 81, Mercury 86 (WNBA Semifinals - Game 4, PHX wins series 3-1)

