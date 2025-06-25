Scott Brown Is In

Scott Brown, a Republican who once represented Massachusetts in the U.S. Senate, has announced his second bid for the New Hampshire Senate being vacated by Democrat Jeanne Shaheen next year.

The 65-year-old Brown was born at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and moved to Massachusetts as a toddler.

After several terms in the state Legislature, he won a special election in 2010 for the U.S. Senate seat that had been held for decades by Edward Kennedy. He lost to Democrat Elizabeth Warren in 2012.

He then moved to New Hampshire, where he unsuccessfully challenged Shaheen for the Senate in 2014.

Brown also served as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa during President Donald Trump’s first administration.