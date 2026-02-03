Scott Brown Is Staying In Senate Contest

Scott Brown Is Staying In Senate Contest
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 3, 2026

NH Republican United States Senate candidate Scott Brown says he is not dropping out of the race.

Brown made the announcement just hours after President Trump endorsed former New Hampshire Senator John Sununu in that contest.

Brown claims voters are the ultimate authority on our future and they deserve a choice between candidates seeking to earn their support.

Brown and Sununu are looking to replace incumbent Democrat and Senator Jeanne Shaheen who’s retiring at the end of her term.

Congressman Chris Pappas is the likely Democratic nominee.

RELATED ARTICLES

New License Plate For 250th Anniversary

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 3, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

NH 9th Among States For Retirement

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 2, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital