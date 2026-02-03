Scott Brown Is Staying In Senate Contest

NH Republican United States Senate candidate Scott Brown says he is not dropping out of the race.

Brown made the announcement just hours after President Trump endorsed former New Hampshire Senator John Sununu in that contest.

Brown claims voters are the ultimate authority on our future and they deserve a choice between candidates seeking to earn their support.

Brown and Sununu are looking to replace incumbent Democrat and Senator Jeanne Shaheen who’s retiring at the end of her term.

Congressman Chris Pappas is the likely Democratic nominee.