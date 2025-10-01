SCOTUS allows Lisa Cook to stay on Fed into 2026, accepts case for January argument

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on April 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday moved to allow Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook to remain on the central bank board into 2026, saying it would take up President Donald Trump's appeal seeking to remove her for cause during a hearing in January.

The Court did not explain its decision. There were no noted dissents.

The decision to let Cook stay on the job pending the outcome of the case marks a sharp break with how the justices have handled other cases involving Trump's removal power at independent federal agencies. In those cases, a majority of the Supreme Court showed deference to Trump's firing power, at least on an interim basis, while the litigation plays out.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

