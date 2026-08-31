SCOTUS greenlights White House ballroom construction

Politics News
ABC News
August 31, 2026

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court, in an unsigned opinion out Monday, has formally granted the Trump administration's request to move forward with construction of the White House East Wing ballroom project as litigation continues, all but guaranteeing the building will be substantially completed before any final judgments and appeals are resolved.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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