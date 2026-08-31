SCOTUS greenlights White House ballroom construction
(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court, in an unsigned opinion out Monday, has formally granted the Trump administration's request to move forward with construction of the White House East Wing ballroom project as litigation continues, all but guaranteeing the building will be substantially completed before any final judgments and appeals are resolved.
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