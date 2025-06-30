Seabrook Death Update

Seabrook Death Update
New HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 30, 2025

The NH Attorney General’s office says a woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of her mother in Seabrook last night.

24 year old Brynn Comtois was arrested today and charged with second-degree murder in the death of her mother, 45 year old Cheryl Stoddard, at the Rockingham Village Apartments in Seabrook.

Seabrook police were first called out last night in response to a 911 call and when they arrived at the apartment complex, officers found Cheryl Stoddard deceased from a probable stab wound.

Brynn Comtois was charged with one count of Second-Degree Murder for recklessly causing her mothers’s death.

Investigators said Comtois faces an arraignment, though no date has been set.

RELATED ARTICLES

2025: Year Of State Parks In NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 30, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Industry Group Criticizes Ending NH Vehicle Inspections

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 30, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital