Seabrook Death Update

The NH Attorney General’s office says a woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of her mother in Seabrook last night.

24 year old Brynn Comtois was arrested today and charged with second-degree murder in the death of her mother, 45 year old Cheryl Stoddard, at the Rockingham Village Apartments in Seabrook.

Seabrook police were first called out last night in response to a 911 call and when they arrived at the apartment complex, officers found Cheryl Stoddard deceased from a probable stab wound.

Brynn Comtois was charged with one count of Second-Degree Murder for recklessly causing her mothers’s death.

Investigators said Comtois faces an arraignment, though no date has been set.