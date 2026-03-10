Seabrook Family Receives Purple Heart

A Seabrook family now has the Purple Heart that was awarded to their grandfather over 80 years ago after he died fighting in World War II.

The family of Pvt. Daniel Janvrin was awarded the Purple Heart at the American Legion in Seabrook yesterday.

Janvrin was 19 when he died while serving in World War Two.

Janvrin was buried in France, and his body remained there until a loved one at home asked for it to be returned.

After Janvrin’s remains were returned to his hometown of Seabrook, he was buried with his parents.