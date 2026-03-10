Seabrook Family Receives Purple Heart

Seabrook Family Receives Purple Heart
New HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 10, 2026

A Seabrook family now has the Purple Heart that was awarded to their grandfather over 80 years ago after he died fighting in World War II.

The family of Pvt. Daniel Janvrin was awarded the Purple Heart at the American Legion in Seabrook yesterday.

Janvrin was 19 when he died while serving in World War Two.

Janvrin was buried in France, and his body remained there until a loved one at home asked for it to be returned.

After Janvrin’s remains were returned to his hometown of Seabrook, he was buried with his parents.

RELATED ARTICLES

Town Meeting And Election Day In NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 10, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Poll: Most NH Residents Oppose Iran Attack

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 9, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital