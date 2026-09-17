Seacoast Cancer 5K This Sunday in Portsmouth

Seacoast Cancer 5K This Sunday in Portsmouth
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 17, 2026

Registration is open for the 2026 Seacoast Cancer 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

This is one of the largest road races in New Hampshire, and proceeds help in the fight against cancer on the Seacoast!

This event is a celebration of life and the life-saving work of the Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. People can choosee from in-person or virtual registration options and run or walk for friends and family and make a difference for patients and families impacted by cancer in the community.

Judy Pinkham, Manager of Corporate Giving and Special Events at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Foundation and Rick Visconte, Senior Director of Cancer Care Services at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital’s Cancer Center joined Mike Pomp on the Morning Information Center.

To find out more information or to register for the race, log on to Seacoast Cancer 5K dot org.

 

 

 

 

 

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