Seacoast Halloween Changes
October 28, 2025

Leaders in Portsmouth, New Castle and Newington are moving their Halloween celebrations up a day due to rain expected later this week.

Trick or Treating will now take place Wednesday evening instead of Thursday in those  communities. Rochester, meanwhile, is moving its trick-or-treating to Friday night.

City officials admitted the change may not please everyone, but said it was necessary given the weather risk.

The Portsmouth Police Dept is reminding everyone to watch out for the trick or treaters and the increased traffic on the roads during those trick or treating hours of 5pm to 8pm.

Meanwhile, the Portsmouth Halloween parade will step off from Pierce Island at 7pm sharp this Friday night.  This will be the 30th year of the independently-organized Portsmouth Halloween Parade.

The public is advised that there will be significant traffic delays in the parade route area as it passes and motorists are strongly urged to seek alternate routes away from the affected streets.

