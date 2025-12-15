Seacoast High Speed Chase Arrest

Seacoast High Speed Chase Arrest
December 15, 2025

A Somersworth woman accused of leading police on a high-speed chase is due in court later today.

41-year-old Stephanie Dupont was arrested Saturday evening.

Police said a trooper tried to stop her on Route 16 in Dover, but she took off, hitting speeds over 100 mph.

During the chase, police said Dupont crashed and tried to flee the scene, but she was quickly apprehended with the help of a passing driver and an off-duty police officer.

Dupont was treated for injuries at a local hospital after the crash.

She faces charges including felony counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying an officer, and aggravated driving while under the influence.

