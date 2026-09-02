Sean Ono Lennon welcomes 1st child with partner Charlotte Kemp Muhl

Sean Ono Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl attend the 'threeASFOUR: Full Circle' premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 7, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

John Lennon's son Sean Ono Lennon is a dad.

The son of the legendary Beatles singer announced the news in a post on X and Instagram Wednesday with a photo saying that he's welcomed a baby boy with his partner, Charlotte Kemp Muhl.

"@charlottekempmuhl and I have created a Human Bean! His name is Aurelius! Thank you!" he wrote.

Many across Hollywood reacted to the post, including Lindsay Lohan, who wrote, "Congratulations to the beautiful couple!!!"

Patti Smith added, "Oh [Sean] I’m so happy for you both."

Aurelius is Sean Lennon's first child and would have been John Lennon's first grandchild.

Sean Lennon is the second son of the late singer. John Lennon and Yoko Ono welcomed Sean Lennon on Oct. 9, 1975.

John Lennon was also the father to Julian Lennon, whom he shared with ex-wife Cynthia Lennon.

Since his father's death in 1980, Sean Lennon has continued to honor his legacy with his brother, Julian, by sharing stories about their father. In 2024, Sean Lennon's film War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko won an Oscar for best animated short film.

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