Search Continues For Dangerous Man

Gilmanton Police are now part of a search for an armed and dangerous man who they say was on parole from the NH State prison.

According to police, the search continues for 29-year-old Dana Hathaway.

This week, Gilmanton police were called to a home on Route 140 where a vehicle, supposedly driven by Hathaway, was parked at the end of the driveway.

When police searched the home, they found a supply of guns and ammunition but did not find Hathaway.

The public is encouraged to share any information about Dana Hathaway with the U.S Marshalls office or Gilmanton Police.