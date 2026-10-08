Search Continues For Dangerous Man

Search Continues For Dangerous Man
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 8, 2026

Gilmanton Police are now part of a search for an armed and dangerous man who they say was on parole from the NH State prison.

According to police, the search continues for 29-year-old Dana Hathaway.

This week, Gilmanton police were called to a home on Route 140 where a vehicle, supposedly driven by Hathaway, was parked at the end of the driveway.

When police searched the home, they found a supply of guns and ammunition but did not find Hathaway.

The public is encouraged to share any information about Dana Hathaway with the U.S Marshalls office or Gilmanton Police.

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