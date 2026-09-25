Search Continues for Man Lost At Sea

Maine State officials and York Police are continuing to search for an 84-year-old man who went missing after leaving Cape Neddick Harbor.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for 84-year-old Chester Benjamin Wiggins of Bedford, Massachusetts yesterday but the Maine State Marine Patrol and York Police are seeking assistance from the public.

York Police say the man’s boat was found this past Wednesday evening crashed along the shoreline near Freeman Street in York. Police say Wiggins is 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 220 pounds, and they’re asking anyone with cameras near Cape Neddick Harbor or nearby ocean‑facing streets to check their footage.