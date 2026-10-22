Search Continuing For Dangerous Criminal

Search Continuing For Dangerous Criminal
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 22, 2026

A search is still underway for a criminal who authorities say is armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement have been trying to track down 29-year-old Dana Hathaway for weeks after he violated his parole.

Officers attempted to arrest him in September, but he ran away, and it’s believed he could be in possession of firearms and drugs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should dial 9-1-1.

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