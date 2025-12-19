Search For Brown University Suspect Expanded To NH

Search For Brown University Suspect Expanded To NH
December 18, 2025

The search for a suspect in the Brown University mass shooting has expanded to include New Hampshire.

There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence in Salem, NH including Providence Police, Rhode Island State Police, NH State Police, U.S. Marshals and the FBI.

Investigators are looking into whether the killing of an MIT professor in Brookline, Massachusetts and last weekend’s shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island are possibly connected.

No details have been officially confirmed about the New Hampshire search this evening.

Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

