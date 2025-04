A search is still underway for a missing University of New Hampshire student who hasn’t been seen in months.

Durham police are looking closely in the Great Bay, Bellamy River and Piscataquis River areas for any sign of 24-year-old Alexis Garcia.

He was last seen alive on November 21st 2024 and his vehicle was later found at a rest area just off Route Four in Durham.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.