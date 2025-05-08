Search Is Underway For Possibly Rabid Raccoon

A search is underway for a raccoon in Portsmouth that could be rabid.

Earlier this week, a man was bitten by the animal in the parking lot of a Market Basket store in that community.

That person was brought to a hospital for treatment and likely will need to receive rabies shots.

There have also been reports of a raccoon attacking someone in the Marshalls parking lot, but it was able to avoid capture. Anyone who spots a potentially rabid animal should contact authorities immediately.