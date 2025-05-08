Search Is Underway For Possibly Rabid Raccoon

Search Is Underway For Possibly Rabid Raccoon
New HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 8, 2025

A search is underway for a raccoon in Portsmouth that could be rabid.

Earlier this week, a man was bitten by the animal in the parking lot of a Market Basket store in that community.

That person was brought to a hospital for treatment and likely will need to receive rabies shots.

There have also been reports of a raccoon attacking someone in the Marshalls parking lot, but it was able to avoid capture. Anyone who spots a potentially rabid animal should contact authorities immediately.

RELATED ARTICLES

Tall Ships Will Not Be Here This Summer

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 8, 2025
Entertainment NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

NH Governor Expresses Frustration With Lawmakers

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 8, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital