Search ongoing for Texas teen missing since Christmas Eve

National News
Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
December 27, 2025
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(SAN ANTONIO) -- A Texas teen who has been missing since early Wednesday was last seen leaving her home that morning, officials in Bexar County said.

An unidentified person believed to be Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19, was seen around 7:00 a.m. searching her vehicle for an unidentified item, video footage from Wednesday shows, according to a statement from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they believe Olmos left the residence on foot since her vehicle remained there and that the only items she took with her were her car keys and possibly her driver's license.

Her last known location was the 11000 block of Caspian Spring in northwest Bexar County, the sheriff's office said.

She was last seen wearing a baby blue and black hoodie, baby blue pajama bottoms and white shoes.

"Camila’s mother stated that Camila normally goes for a morning walk; however, she became concerned when Camila did not return within a reasonable period of time," according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)335-6000 or the BCSO Missing Persons Unit via missingpersons@bexar.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

