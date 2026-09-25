Missing 2-year-old Virginia girl found safe in woods

National News
Megan Fahrney, ABC News
September 25, 2026
Bridget Maeve Zeigler, 2, went missing in Cumberland County, Va. on Thursday, Sept. 24. (Virginia State Police)

(NEW YORK) -- A 2-year-old girl who went missing Thursday evening in Virginia was found safe early Friday afternoon in the woods by a search team, according to the sheriff's office.

The Cumberland Sheriff's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Virginia State Police and other law enforcement agencies launched a search for Bridget Maeve Zeigle, who was believed to have walked away from her home at around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were notified within an hour of Bridget's disappearance, the sheriff's office said.

Bridget was found relatively close to her house, the sheriff's office said.

The search team used aviation and K9 resources to help in their search for the child, according to authorities.

Bridget was described as a white female with short brown hair and blue eyes, and is about 2 feet tall and 30 pounds, according to a Virginia State Police alert.

Bridget was seen wearing an orange dress, blue coat and white tennis shoes, according to the alert.

Police said the child was believed to be on foot.

Virginia State Police issued a CODI alert at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday on behalf of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Cumberland County Public Schools also issued an alert, encouraging community members to contact authorities with any information regarding Bridget's whereabouts.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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