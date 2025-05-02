Search Underway For Suspect In Double Stabbing

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 2, 2025

Dover police are on the lookout for a suspect following a double stabbing at a 99 Restaurant.  The incident happened yesterday afternoon around 4:30 at the restaurant which is located on Hotel Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from several non-life-threatening stab wounds and an adult female with non-life-threatening lacerations to her forearm. A third individual involved in the incident had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The suspect and victims know each other and those two individuals were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Dover Police detectives are actively investigating the circumstances and motive behind the incident.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed and all parties involved have been identified.

