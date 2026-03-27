Secret Service agent on Jill Biden detail shoots self in the leg, official says

National News
Jack Date and Luke Barr, ABC News
March 27, 2026
Former US First Lady Jill Biden listens to former US President Joe Biden (off frame) as he delivers his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on January 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Mandel Ngan - Pool/Getty Images)

(PHILADELPHIA) -- A U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to former first lady Jill Biden's detail shot himself in the leg on Friday morning as the result of a "negligent discharge," according to an agency official.

Dr. Jill Biden was not in the vicinity of the shooting, the official said.

The agent "suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon at the Philadelphia International Airport during a protective assignment," the Secret Service said in a statement.

"There were no reported injuries to any other individuals and the special agent is being evaluated at an area hospital in stable condition," the agency said.

There is no threat associated with this incident, the Secret Service official said earlier.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene and transported the agent to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The scene is being held for the investigation and there have been no disruptions to airport operations, the police department said.

The Secret Service's Office of Professional Responsibility "will be reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident," the agency said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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