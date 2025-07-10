Secret Service report outlines changes since attempted Trump assassination

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Since the attempted assassination of Donald Trump last year, the Secret Service has streamlined operations, ensured its workforce is up to meeting its "current and future demands," enhanced partnerships, modernized the training the service goes through and innovate its technologies, according to a report outlining the changes the agency has made.

On July 13, 2024, an assassin opened fire on a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing one and injuring three others. Trump was hit in the ear by a bullet.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran, who was leading Trump's protective detail in Butler, said he has kept his experience of July 13 "top of mind" since being appointed director and said the agency has taken "many steps to ensure such an event can never be repeated in the future."

"Nothing is more important to the Secret Service than the safety and security of our protectees," Curran said. "As director, I am committed to ensuring our agency is fully equipped, resourced, and aligned to carry out our important mission each and every day.”

The attempted assassination has been the subject of at least three reviews by two of the three branches of government and an independent review -- all of which concluded the agency failed on July 13.

The Secret Service said of the more than 40 recommendations made in the wake of the assassination attempt, the agency has implemented 21 of them, 16 are in progress, and nine are addressed to non-Secret Service stakeholders.

"Among the reforms implemented are changes to the Secret Service’s protective operations policies to ensure clear lines of accountability and improved information sharing with local law enforcement partners, the creation of an Aviation and Airspace Security division dedicated to maintaining the agency’s critical aerial monitoring capabilities, and modifications to the agency’s resourcing process, in order to ensure that assets are better accounted for and appropriately applied," according to the release.

On Wednesday, an official told ABC News that six agents have been issued suspensions for failures connected to the attempted assassination, including the head of the Secret Service's Pittsburgh field office.

The suspensions, ranging from 10 to 42 days, was issued in recent months and the agents have the right to appeal, according to the official, who was briefed on the agency’s actions.

On Fox News' "Fox and Friends" on Thursday morning, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Trump is "satisfied" with the report and its outcome.

"We changed communication channels and protocol on how Secret Service works with local law enforcement and how they talk during these security events," she said. "The big, beautiful bill gave them more resources that they needed as far as training and equipment, drone technology, counterdrone technology, all of that was something that needed to be addressed and I'm thankful we have funding we can."

Derek Mayer, the former deputy special agent in charge of the Secret Service's Chicago field office told ABC News the agency "continues to improve and evolve every day."

"All law enforcement agencies learn from events that take place and develop new procedures that make them better," said Mayer, who now serves as the chief security officer at P4 Security Solutions. "The Secret Service is no different. There were recommended reforms which came from the findings in the Congressional Report and also from the Secret Service’s Mission Assurance Report. These improvements will enhance communication, provide state of the art technology and provide upgrades to ballistic glass and physical security. There has also been the creation of new divisions to guarantee the highest level of standards."

Mayer said the agency is investing in technology and "human talent" going forward.

