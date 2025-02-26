Secretary Of State Backs Moving Primary Date

Secretary Of State Backs Moving Primary Date
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 26, 2025

New Hampshire Secretary of State is getting behind a push to move the state’s primary election date.

David Scanlan said yesterday he’d prefer to move that date up by a couple of weeks instead of it being during the peak of the summer tourism season.

The primary is currently set for the second Tuesday in September, but one proposal calls for it to be switched to the fourth Tuesday of August.

Scanlan believes the change would boost voter turnout and give primary winners more time to prepare for Election Day.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recruiting Event At Shipyard Is Now Cancelled

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 26, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

New Poll Reveals Housing Is A Top Concern

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 25, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital