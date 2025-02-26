Secretary Of State Backs Moving Primary Date

New Hampshire Secretary of State is getting behind a push to move the state’s primary election date.

David Scanlan said yesterday he’d prefer to move that date up by a couple of weeks instead of it being during the peak of the summer tourism season.

The primary is currently set for the second Tuesday in September, but one proposal calls for it to be switched to the fourth Tuesday of August.

Scanlan believes the change would boost voter turnout and give primary winners more time to prepare for Election Day.