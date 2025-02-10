Selena Gomez says while ‘some of the magic has disappeared’ from ‘Emilia Pérez,’ she has no regrets

Mary Pat Thompson
February 10, 2025
Selena Gomez is opening up about her film Emilia Pérez in light of the controversy surrounding her co-star Karla Sofía Gascón.

While participating in a panel on Sunday during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Gomez was asked how she was doing amid the scrutiny around Emilia Pérez, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm really good," Gomez said. “Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done, and I’m just grateful and live with no regrets. And I would do this movie over and over again if I could.”

Gascón, who is nominated for the best actress Oscar for her leading role in Emilia Pérez, has received backlash for social media posts that resurfaced in which she disparaged Islam, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.

The actress, who is the first transgender artist to be nominated in an acting category at the Oscars, recently apologized "to everyone who has been hurt along the way" in a post shared to Instagram.

She also vowed to stay silent for the rest of awards season, "to let the work talk for itself, hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference," she wrote.

