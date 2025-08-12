Selena Gomez stars in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5 trailer

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
August 12, 2025
Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin star in season 5 of 'Only Murders in the Building.' (Patrick Harbron/Disney)

The trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 5 has arrived.

Hulu released the trailer for the fifth season of the comedy series on Tuesday. It finds Steve MartinSelena Gomez and Martin Short returning as the investigative trio of Charles, Mabel and Oliver.

The trailer follows their investigation into what could have led to the death of their beloved doorman, Lester. The trio refuses to believe his death was an accident.

"Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia," according to an official synopsis. "The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge."

Michael Cyril Creighton also stars in the season that features an ensemble of special guests, including Meryl StreepDa’Vine Joy RandolphRichard KindNathan LaneBobby CannavaleRenée ZellwegerLogan Lerman and Christoph Waltz.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 premieres its first three episodes on Sept. 9. New episodes will stream weekly on Tuesdays.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Selena Gomez stars in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5 trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 12, 2025
Entertainment News

Emma Stone on shaving her head for film role: ‘No better feeling in the world’

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 12, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital