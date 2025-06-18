Selena Gomez thanks ‘Only Murders’ cast & crew as season 5 wraps

Andrea Dresdale
June 18, 2025
In between releasing a new album, getting engaged, running her Rare Beauty makeup brand and mounting an Oscar campaign for Emilia Perez, Selena Gomez also found time to film the latest season of her award-winning TV series. The fifth season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building has wrapped, and Selena posted a note on Instagram marking the milestone.

Selena posted video of what appears to be a wrap party, during which she and her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin are loudly applauded. She captioned it, "To my only murders family, the past 5 years you all have seen my best and my worst. I hope [you're] reading this because I deeply appreciate each and every one of you."

"Words can’t describe how much I love what we’ve all created and we wouldn’t be here without you all!" she continued. "Love you guys. Thank you for another great season."

She also posted video of the official on-set announcement of the wrap of the season on her Instagram Story.

In February, Selena and her co-stars received the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

At the end of season 4, Martin's character, Oliver, and Meryl Streep's character, Loretta, got married. Oliver, Selena's Mabel and Steve's Charles then discovered their building's doorman dead in the courtyard fountain.

