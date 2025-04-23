Sen. Dick Durbin announces retirement after decades in Congress

Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Longtime Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection in 2026 and will retire after serving for over four decades in Congress.

"In my heart, I know it's time to pass the torch," Durbin said in the video. "The threats to our democracy and way of life are real, and I can assure you that I will do everything in my power to fight for Illinois and the future of our country every day of my remaining time in the Senate."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

