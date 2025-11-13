Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after fall near his home

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(PITTSBURGH) -- Sen. John Fetterman's office said the Pennsylvania Democrat is under "routine observation" in a Pittsburgh hospital after he fell during an early morning walk Thursday near his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania.

"It was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries," a statement from his office said.

"If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!" Fetterman said, according to the statement.

Fetterman opted to stay in the hospital so doctors can "fine-tune his medication regimen," the statement said.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May 2022 during the Democratic primary for the state's open Senate seat. Despite his condition limiting his campaigning, he won the Democratic nomination and later defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, now President Donald Trump's Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator, in the general election.

The following February, Fetterman was hospitalized for several days of observation after feeling lightheaded, though his aides said testing ruled out seizures or another stroke.

Weeks later, Fetterman checked himself into a Washington hospital for treatment of depression.

"While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," Adam Jentleson, his chief of staff, said at the time.

