Sen. Mitch McConnell falls in Capitol hallway

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., attends the Senate Appropriations Committee markup of the "Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act," and other bills in Dirksen building on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, 83, fell to the ground in a Capitol hallway Thursday afternoon as he made his way to Senate votes.

McConnell, who announced in February that he would not seek reelection, fell to the floor while two volunteers from the environmental advocacy group Sunrise Movement approached the senator and asked him a question about Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions. He did not respond to the question.

The senator seemed unsteady, but got up and kept walking with the help of his detail. He then waved to the two individuals who were questioning him.

The Senate was taking a series of votes on Thursday related to the government shutdown, now on its 16th day. After the fall, McConnell voted and he is expected to vote late in the day as well.

There have been similar incidents with McConnell in the past, including an injury from a fall in 2023 that resulted in a prolonged absence from the Senate as he was hospitalized and required outpatient rehabilitation. McConnell has walked with a limp after overcoming polio at a young age.

McConnell is set to retire from a decadeslong political career at the conclusion of his term in January 2027. In 2024, he stepped down from his role as party leader after a record-breaking 18 years at the helm of the Republican conference.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

