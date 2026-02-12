Sen. Schiff leads probe into Freedom250, the America birthday group offering access to Trump for donations

U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff questions U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi as she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on October 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Win Mcnamee/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Sen. Adam Schiff of California and a group of fellow Democrats are launching a probe into Freedom 250, a new non-profit group closely aligned with President Donald Trump that is raising private funding for high-profile events surrounding America's 250th birthday this summer.

Freedom 250 -- a nonprofit subsidiary of the National Park Foundation, the congressionally chartered fundraising arm of the National Park Service -- was announced by the White House X account in December 2025, as an alternative for the congressionally chartered "America250" commission that is planned to celebrate the nation's birthday this year.

The New York Times is reporting on allegations that the Freedom250 group is exchanging access to Trump for donations, and concerns have been raised in Congress about the arrangement between the group's donations and their political fundraising.

Schiff's inquiry, first shared with ABC News, raises concerns about the large sums of private donations and alleged "pay-to-play" access implications involved in the Freedom 250 effort.

When asked to respond to Schiff's inquiry, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said, “President Trump is ensuring that America gets the spectacular birthday it deserves. The celebration of America’s 250th anniversary is going to display great patriotism in our Nation’s Capital and throughout the country."

Democratic Sens. Chris Van Hollen, Cory Booker, Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren, Dick Durbin and Gary Peters joined Schiff in sending a letter on Wednesday to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, demanding the White House produce a list of Freedom 250 donors and describing any benefits, access, recognition or other consideration donors have received or been promised related to their contributions.

The senators raised concern that the potential coordination between the Trump administration and Freedom 250 could violate federal bribery, conflict of interest and ethics statutes. Schiff's inquiry is also asking for an explanation on the ethical guidance the group received from the Office of Government Ethics or White House ethics officials.

"It is imperative that Congress and the public understand how decisions are made, who exercises control, and what guardrails exist to prevent inappropriate donor influence. Absent clear rules, this structure risks blurring the line between legitimate civic fundraising and pay‑for‑play access tied to official government functions, an all too familiar feature of the current Administration," the senators wrote.

Trump -- who repeatedly promised on the campaign trail a grand celebration for America's 250th birthday that would be comparable to past world's fairs -- announced Freedom250 in December as a public-private partnership to spearhead the festivities.

On Tuesday, congressional Democrats accused the Trump administration of trying to alter plans to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday and using the National Park Foundation to solicit money from private donors.

Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman claimed "Trump and his Freedom 250 party planners are working to obscure reality with a fake narrative."

"America250 could have been an honest celebration. Trump didn't have control over the congressionally charted nonpartisan organization leading the celebration," Huffman said, adding that Trump is working to "monetize it."

During a hearing in the House Natural Resources Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, Jeff Reinbold, the foundation's president and CEO, promised anonymity to donors who requested it. Reinbold also said he would not provide Congress with any contracts signed by Freedom 250 donors.

Democratic Rep. Maxine Dexter claims Freedom 250 is using public money meant to go to America250, which was created in 2016. Dexter asserted that Freedom 250 is co-mingling fundraising for Trump with private donations for the nation's birthday celebrations.

"This leaves us all guessing which one of Donald Trump's billionaire buddies and which foreign interests are buying access," Dexter said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.